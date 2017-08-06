Latest News
  • Benjamin Mendy trolls Manchester City fans after Kylian Mbappe poses with Leroy Sane

Benjamin Mendy trolls Manchester City fans after Kylian Mbappe poses with Leroy Sane

Kylian Mbappe, who has been a target of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, who would now want to fill the void left by Neymar, tweeted the picture with the caption, “Nice to meet you bro @LeroySane19.”

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 6, 2017 4:31 pm
kylian mbappe, mbappe, manchester city, monaco, city, football, sports news, indian express Kylian Mbappe with Leroy Sane. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

Kylian Mbappe put Twitter on fire on Saturday after he uploaded a picture with Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, hinting a possible move to the Premier League club from Monaco. Among the fans who could not stop talking about the tweet was Benjamin Mendy, who replied to Mbappe’s tweet with a gif of fire with the caption, “City fans right now”.

Mbappe, who has been a target of City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, who would now want to fill the void left by Neymar, tweeted the picture with the caption, “Nice to meet you bro @LeroySane19.”

 

The 18-year old has become the most sought-after teenager in world football. In his debut season in the senior squad, Mbappe scored 15 goals in Ligue 1, garnering interest from clubs all around Europe.

Mbappe suffered an injury and was seen limping off from the ground after 15 minutes in Monaco’s first Ligue 1 game of the season – a 3-2 win over Toulouse. Head coach Leonardo Jardim said, “It’s nothing serious. In two or three days it will be better.”

Monaco won Ligue 1 in the last season, ended their Champions League campaign in the semifinals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 