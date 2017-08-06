Benjamin Mendy trolls Manchester City fans after Kylian Mbappe poses with Leroy Sane

Kylian Mbappe with Leroy Sane. (Source: Twitter) Kylian Mbappe with Leroy Sane. (Source: Twitter)

Kylian Mbappe put Twitter on fire on Saturday after he uploaded a picture with Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, hinting a possible move to the Premier League club from Monaco. Among the fans who could not stop talking about the tweet was Benjamin Mendy, who replied to Mbappe’s tweet with a gif of fire with the caption, “City fans right now”.

Mbappe, who has been a target of City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, who would now want to fill the void left by Neymar, tweeted the picture with the caption, “Nice to meet you bro @LeroySane19.”

Nice to meet you bro 🤙🏽✌🏽 @LeroySane19 pic.twitter.com/khT0dJaaYc — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) 5 August 2017

City fans right now 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L3oeDj5EKK — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) 5 August 2017

The 18-year old has become the most sought-after teenager in world football. In his debut season in the senior squad, Mbappe scored 15 goals in Ligue 1, garnering interest from clubs all around Europe.

Mbappe suffered an injury and was seen limping off from the ground after 15 minutes in Monaco’s first Ligue 1 game of the season – a 3-2 win over Toulouse. Head coach Leonardo Jardim said, “It’s nothing serious. In two or three days it will be better.”

Monaco won Ligue 1 in the last season, ended their Champions League campaign in the semifinals.

