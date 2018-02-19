Bengaluru FC will play one of the toughest games through this season, says coach Albert Roca

Bengaluru FC won the first leg against TC Sports FC last week. Bengaluru FC won the first leg against TC Sports FC last week.

Carrying a three away-goal advantage notwithstanding, Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca on Monday termed the AFC Cup qualifying playoff second-leg match against Maldives’ TC Sports Club “one of the toughest” of the season.

After having secured a 3-2 away win in Male, Bengaluru FC will look to seal qualification in the group stages of the continental tournament at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow will be one of the toughest games we will play through this season. We need to focus on doing our job,” Roca said at the pre-match press conference.

With the side also making the playoffs of Indian Super League, Roca admitted that it’s difficult to play two tournaments simultaneously.

“Playing two competitions at the same time can be difficult but when I saw the faces of the boys today at training, they seem to be handling the calendar really well,” the Spanish coach said.

Roca is wary of the threat the Maldives side could pose. “I’m not going to talk about changing squads and the group stages because I have a lot of respect for my opponents. Maybe I can talk about this in two days.

“I trust my squad a lot. The boys who played in Maldives have proved what they bring to this team. It’s a great opportunity for others in the squad to rise to the occasion.”

Bengaluru FC will miss the services of defender Harmanjot Khabra, who was substituted after picking up an injury in the first-leg.

“Khabra has a personal issue and will not be available for tomorrow. I am confident everything will be alright with him soon and he will return to training.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App