Bengaluru FC welcome Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with innovative signing announcement, watch video

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signs for Bengaluru FC. (Source: Twitter) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signs for Bengaluru FC. (Source: Twitter)

Talented Indian keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has now signed for Indian Super League (ISL) Bengaluru FC from Norwegian side Stabaek FC for an undisclosed transfer amount. But the Blues did not just announce the big signing, they put up an innovative video to welcome the new member in their family.

The video starts with news of Bangalore on high alert, claiming that a mysterious creature in yellow is on the loose and has been recently spotted on various grounds. “It’s really big, it’s yellow. It’s like a human but it has really big hands,” says a boy on TV.

Guess who the city has been talking about – their new keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The club upload the video from their official Twitter handle saying, “We’ve got him!”

An excited Gurpreet, who became the first Indian player to be signed from a European club, said after signing a one-year contract with Bengaluru that he took up the offer despite having the option of playing for a top flight club in Europe. “I am extremely delighted to have signed for Bengaluru FC. While the experience of playing in Europe was fantastic, lack of game time was an important factor in making the decision of moving back to India. I had an offer from another top-flight club in Europe, but the need to play regularly ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 was something that was on my mind,” said Gurpreet who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“The fact that Bengaluru FC was interested in me was encouraging considering what they have achieved over the last few years. With BFC playing on the continental level this season as well as the next one will provide the perfect platform for me,” he added.

