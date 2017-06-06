Bengaluru FC to face North Korean side in AFC Cup knock-outs

If Bengaluru win the match, they will progress to the inter-zone where they will face the winner of the match that will be played between Tajikstan’s FC Istiklol and the ASEAN Zonal champion. (Source: Twitter) If Bengaluru win the match, they will progress to the inter-zone where they will face the winner of the match that will be played between Tajikstan’s FC Istiklol and the ASEAN Zonal champion. (Source: Twitter)

Bengaluru FC will play Sports Club of North Korea in their two legged inter-zone semi finals play-off of the AFC Cup in August and September.

The first of the two semi-finals will be held in Bengaluru on August 23 and the second leg in North Korea capital Pyonyang. Bengaluru FC hence face the possibility of travelling to the reclusive country. The match was decided at the draw of the knockout stages of the AFC Cup in Kuala Lumpur. Bengaluru FC had reached the final last season where they ended runners-up to Iraqi side Airforce Club of Iraq.

If Bengaluru win the match, they will progress to the inter-zone where they will face the winner of the match that will be played between Tajikstan’s FC Istiklol and the ASEAN Zonal champion.

It is only the winner of this match that goes through to the final of the tournament. Their opponent will be either champions Air Force Club or Syrian club Al Wahda who play each other in the West Asian zone final.

The AFC Cup final this year will be held at the home of the club that wins inter-zone play-off. This means that, if Bengaluru FC go all the way to the final, the match will be held in the Karnataka capital.

