Bengaluru FC to be part of ISL in 2017/18 season

The city of Bengaluru will be represented by two-time I-League champions and AFC Cup runners-up Bengaluru FC in the ISL. (Source: Reuters) The city of Bengaluru will be represented by two-time I-League champions and AFC Cup runners-up Bengaluru FC in the ISL. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian Super League announced that Tata Steel and Jindal South West (JSW) Group had successfully bid for new teams that will represent the cities of Jamshedpur and Bengaluru respectively. It has also been confirmed that the team that will represent the city of Bengaluru in the ISL will be two-time I-League champions and AFC Cup runners-up Bengaluru FC.

“We’re glad that our bid to be part of the ISL has been okayed,” said Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal in a release on the club’s official website, “A lot of time and thought has gone into our decision of wanting to be part of the league. The biggest factor has been the interest of the long-term future of Indian football. A longer league is the right road ahead.”

Bengaluru FC are hence the first I-League team to be officially integrated into the cash-rich ISL. Two other teams, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have also been bidding to enter the league but they are adamant not to pay franchisee fees.

The ISL also confirmed in a tweet that it will be Bengaluru FC who will represent the city of Bengaluru in the 2017/18 season. Tata Steel, on the other hand, said in a statement that the company “will announce the names of members of the Jamshedpur team along with the squad and coaching staff in due course.” Tata group has previously been involved in the sport with the Tata Football Academy. The company also said in the statement that the new team will “leverage the state-of-the-art infrastructure at TFA.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd