Bengaluru FC take on DSK Shivajians in I-League

Bengaluru FC will have their task cut out when they take on DSK Shivajians at home in their penultimate I-League match on Saturday.

Bengaluru, who had won the title twice in the last three seasons of the I-League, are already out of title clash but they would look to gain six points from their last two games to finish at top-four.

Winning just one away-match out of eight games dried up the prospects of Bengaluru being in contention for title for fourth time. They once had ended their campaign as runners-up.

Bengaluru’s form in the away matches of the I-League has not been the best, with the ‘Blues’ registering just one victory on the road in eight games (against newbies Minerva Punjab FC) along with four draws and three defeats.

The home side are placed fourth on the points-table with 24 points in 16 matches and Shivajians are at seventh position with 17 points in as many matches.

Bengaluru, who have given a superlative performance of winning all the AFC Cup group matches so far, faced difficulty in matching their I-League performances of the last three seasons.

The hosts would go on to the field by taking a cue from their previous two matches, which they won against Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC.

Tomorrow’s contest will be Bengaluru’s final away match of the season and their last chance to improve on their grim statistics.

Shivajians, on the other hand, seemed to have got into the groove by winning last game against East Bengal 1-0.

The main job for Shivajians will be to strengthen the defence as they have conceded 19 goals in 16 matches. Dave Rogers will be tasked to prevent Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri and C K Vineet and others from scoring.

