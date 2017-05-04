Bengaluru FC stunned by Abahani Limited Dhaka in AFC Cup 

Bengaluru FC conceded two late goals in dramatic fashion as they lost 0-2 to 10-man Abahani Limited Dhaka. (File Photo) Bengaluru FC conceded two late goals in dramatic fashion as they lost 0-2 to 10-man Abahani Limited Dhaka. (File Photo)

Bengaluru FC conceded two late goals in dramatic fashion as they lost 0-2 to 10-man Abahani Limited Dhaka of Bangladesh in their AFC Cup group match in Dhaka on Wednesday. When the home side’s Nasiruddin Chowdhury was sent off with 10 minutes remaining in the Group E match, Bengaluru had appeared to be in a commanding position to claim all three points at the Bangabandhu National Stadium but Abahani struck twice in the space of five minutes to stun the group leader visitors.

Saad Uddin (87th) and Rubel Miya (90+2) scored for Abahani as they opened account in the tournament. They have lost all their earlier three group matches and they now have three points.

For Bengaluru, it was their first defeat in the tournament in their fourth match. They had beaten Abahani 2-0 in the first leg at home.

Bengaluru had more of the possession throughout the match and were the better side overall, but they could not breach the Abahani defence. They were handed the one-man advantage in the 80th minute when the referee gave the marching orders on Nasiruddin Chowdhury. But it was not to be Bengaluru’s day as Abahani pumped in two last-gasp goals.

With just three minutes left on the clock, Saad Uddin connected a cross from the right to poke home and gave his side the lead, with a stunned Bengaluru defence caught napping.

In the second minute of the injury time, Bengaluru conceded another goal while going all out for an equaliser. With few seconds left in the match, goalkeeper Amrinder Singh came out of his line and joined the Bengaluru offensive but he lost the ball high up the pitch.

Amrinder fell on the ground after making contact with an Abahani player near the center line but the referee waved no foul. Rubel Miya won the ball and sent a high ball into the empty Bengaluru net.

The result gave Abahani their first points of this year’s competition, while Bengaluru remain top of the group on nine points from four matches. Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldives, who beat Mohun Bagan 5-2 in Male in another group match on Wednesday, also have the nine points from four matches.

