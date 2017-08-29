Bengaluru FC sign Venezuelan striker Miku

Bengaluru FC signed Venezuelan international striker Nicolas ‘Miku. (Source: Reuters) Bengaluru FC signed Venezuelan international striker Nicolas ‘Miku. (Source: Reuters)

‘ Ladislao Fedor Flores, who helped his team to a fourth-place finish at the 2011 Copa America in Argentina. The move was aimed at adding more firepower to the frontline ahead of Bengaluru FC’s debut ISL season.

“I am extremely happy to have secured the services of Miku. He is an exciting player with some great skills and his playing style will help us a lot. Miku has played for several top clubs for a number of years now, and the experience be crucial for us this season,” BFC head coach Albert Roca said.

The 32-year-old who signed a two-year deal, arrives here from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, with whom he spent the last two and a half seasons. The tall attacker, who will team up with Spaniard Braulio Nobrega at the front, is the Blues’ seventh foreign signing for the season and the first South American player. Miku hoped it would be a good season for everyone.

“I have heard a lot about the club and the city. We have some great players in the club who always fight for titles, so I hope it will be a good season for every one of us in Bengaluru,” he said.

Lavishing praise on the coach, Miku said, “I spoke to Roca about the club, the league and the team. He is a very good and experienced coach and explained to me what he wants from me for this season. I cannot wait to join my teammates and begin training.”

Born in Caracas to a Hungarian father and a Venezuelan mother, Miku began his football career in Spanish powerhouse Valencia’s youth system.

Turning professional in 2004 with the Mestella-side, the striker turned out for CD Alcoyano (2004-05, 2nd B), UD Salamanca (2005–06, 2nd B), Ciudad de Murcia (2006, 2nd), Valencia ‘B’ (2007, 2nd B), Gimnastic de Tarragona (2007–08, 2nd), UD Salamanca (2008–09, 2nd) in the Spanish league system.

At the continental level, Miku has represented Celtic in the UEFA Champions League while playing in the UEFA Europa League for Getafe and Valencia.

An international player since 2006, Miku has 51 caps for Venezuela and has scored 11 times, most notably against Brazil during the 2015 Copa America in Chile.

Interestingly, the striker has already played in India as he was a part of the Venezuela team that faced Lionel Messi’s Argentina in an international friendly in Kolkata back in September 2011.

