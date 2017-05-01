Bengaluru FC sign striker Cornell Glen

Cornell Glen most recently represented Ozone FC in the BDFA Super Division. (Source: PTI) Cornell Glen most recently represented Ozone FC in the BDFA Super Division. (Source: PTI)

Bengaluru FC on Monday announced the signing of striker Cornell Glen on loan until the end of the season from local side Ozone FC Bengaluru.

The signing adds firepower to the Blues’ strike-force ahead of the club’s 2017 Federation Cup campaign with Serbian striker Marjan Jugovic set to miss out with injury.

Unavailable for Bengaluru’s AFC Cup games as per regulations set by the Asian Football Confederation, Glen has previously turned up for Shillong Lajong in the I-League, scoring 30 goals in 38 appearances for the Northeast outfit before moving on loan to ISL side NorthEast United and Mohun Bagan.

He most recently represented Ozone FC in the BDFA Super Division, though his 2nd Division I-League campaign was cut short by an injury suffered on international duty earlier this year.

“It’s an honour to be a part of such a big club. I see Bengaluru FC as arguably the biggest club in India. It’s a club that aspires to win championships and I am happy to be a part of that,” said Glen, who will wear number 9 for the

Blues.

“Since I’ve been in India, I’ve always played to win games and that’s exactly what I intend to do here. I have a quality team around me with a very good coach and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

The Trinidad and Tobago World Cupper replaces Serbian Marjan Jugovic on the Blues’ roster for the Federation Cup after the latter suffered a torn meniscus in training last month and continues to recover following a successful surgery.

Blues’ boss Albert Roca was full of praise for 35-year- old Glen, who has represented his country on 71 occasions, scoring 24 goals.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost Marjan just as he was regaining his fitness and scoring goals, but in Cornell we have an able replacement and someone who has plenty of experience playing in India. “We saw him against us in pre-season for Ozone FC and we know what he is capable of. His presence in the squad will be important as we look to put out good performances in the Federation Cup,” said Blues’ boss Albert Roca.

The Blues face Abahani Limited Dhaka in the AFC Cup on Wednesday, a fixture Glen will play no part in, before their trip to face Shillong Lajong in the opening match of the 2017 Federation Cup in Cuttack on May 8th.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now