Bengaluru FC sign Erik Paartalu

In the latest addition to the squad, Bengaluru FC has signed Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu on a season-long deal. The Australian player has had plenty of experience in his bag and has also played for the national side. He had earned his first senior national team cap in 2012.

Speaking to the media, Erik said, “I was really excited by the Bengaluru FC project because it is a club that’s doing really well for itself in an expanding market,” he said.

“Indian football is getting bigger and bigger. It felt like the right project to get involved with. I spoke with Cameron Watson and he sold it to me in terms of where the club is. They’ve been very successful in the last four years and are looking to make major steps in the Indian Super League,” he added.

Speaking about Bengaluru FC’s participation in the AFC Cup, he said, “I’ve played in a lot of countries in Asia so that experience is invaluable when it comes to playing games on different continents with short turnarounds. Being 31, I’ve experienced football for a long time and playing in the AFC Cup will definitely suit me.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca said, “A lot of things change for us this season and experience is what will play a key role during this phase. Erik (Paartalu) brings that kind of experience with him and I’m certain he will be a vital figure at Bengaluru FC,” said Roca.

