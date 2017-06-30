Bengaluru FC retain Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh for three years

Sunil Chhetri, 32, has played for continuous four seasons in Bengaluru FC, being the highest scorer of the season for his team every year. (Source: File) Sunil Chhetri, 32, has played for continuous four seasons in Bengaluru FC, being the highest scorer of the season for his team every year. (Source: File)

Captain Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh will be seen wearing the Bengaluru FC jersey for the next three years till the end of 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League. The club has officially announced the two players whom they would retain on Friday.

“We are thrilled at being able to retain the present and the future of Indian football in Sunil and Udanta. The two of them have been immense for Bengaluru FC and will be vital cogs in our wheel as we take on the challenge of rebuilding the club for what will be a tough season ahead,” said club CEO Parth Jindal.

Chhetri, 32, has played for continuous four seasons in Bengaluru FC, being the highest scorer of the season for his team every year. On the other hand, Udanta, joined the side in 2014-15 season and since then he has raised his bar, creating countless chances for Bengaluru FC to score and has also scored at an impressive rate. He played a huge role in Bengaluru’s last year Federation Cup campaign, being a crucial part of the title lifting side.

Earlier in June, Udanta also grabbed the Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the season award at the Bengaluru FC annual awards night. “I’ve always been vocal about how Bengaluru FC is a club that is always close to my heart and I couldn’t be happier to commit three years to the blue shirt of BFC. The Bengaluru FC fans have always shown me so much of love and I am glad at the prospect of playing in front of them yet again.” Udanta said.

