Bengaluru FC-Mohun Bagan rivalry is the best thing to happen in the last three years, says Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri said that he would miss the rivalry between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. (Source: PTI) Sunil Chhetri said that he would miss the rivalry between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. (Source: PTI)

After Bengaluru FC became a part of Indian Super League (ISL), India captain Sunil Chhetri said that he would miss the rivalry between the Blues and Mohun Bagan FC.

Chhetri said, “I will miss them (Mohun Bagan). I’m not trying to hint anything but I loved our game against Mohun Bagan. In last three years the rivalry between Mohun Bagan and BFC is the best thing that has happened.”

“It has been really equal. All the games that I think right now were really tough. Be it AFC Cup, I-League or the Federation Cup, all the games against Mohun Bagan has always been tough. We had great rivalry. I just hope we meet soon.”

He, however, said that the inclusion of Bengaluru FC in the ISL will give more players an opportunity to play. “The good part is there will be 20 teams playing at the same time, so more players will get opportunity, especially the Indians. Last year when both happened differently the same players almost played the ISL and I-League. Now more Indian players will get opportunity,” he said.

“I want both the leagues to flourish as at the end of the day, you want more Indian players to come in. The problems that some of the players were not employed last year might not happen this time with 20 teams playing simultaneously.”

Despite ISL getting the status of I-league, Chhetri feels that a a long European style league is the ideal method of playing football. “I, you and the whole country would prefer that any day. We are 1.3 billion people. I would love to see 20 (teams) in first, second, third and fourth divisions… I think we can cater to that.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd