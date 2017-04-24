We are waiting to play against North Korea and Iraq, says India’s CK Vineeth

CK Vineeth has been one of the mainstays in the Indian national team over the past few years. (Source: Twitter) CK Vineeth has been one of the mainstays in the Indian national team over the past few years. (Source: Twitter)

It has been a year of many highs and few lows for CK Vineeth. After he played in the final of the AFC Cup with Bengaluru FC, he rejoined his ISL team Kerala Blasters and his inclusion had a tangible result on the side. His performances have inspired a cult following in his home state. He has also been an integral part of the Indian team that have seen an unprecedented rise in the FIFA rankings. India beat Costa Rica 4-0 in 2016 and followed that up with victories against Cambodia and Myanmar in their own stomping grounds this year. The latter was an AFC Asian Cup qualifier. At the same time, he has had a bit of a stale season with Bengaluru FC who have been unable to mount a challenge to the season’s title contenders on the league standings. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, CK Vineeth talks about the change in mentality of the Indian team and Bengaluru FC’s season.

Excerpts:

1. What change has come about in the mentality of the Indian team before you approach a match?

It’s totally different to be part of a team that wins matches away or home. Whatever be the ground, we are winning almost all the matches. So the mentality of the team is very positive, everyone wants to work very hard, everyone wants to play, everyone wants to win. Now no one can say (for sure) that I am going to play in the first eleven. The gaffer (Stephen Constantine) is having a few problems in selection as everyone is working very hard. Nobody wants to be part of a team which is losing. Right now, the mentality of the squad is very positive as we are winning.

When we are not winning matches, it won’t feel that good to sit in a dressing room and say, let’s go and win the next match. Right now, that has totally changed. I think, we won nine out of (India’s last) 11 matches. (Before every match) we are going for the win right now. We believe we can win regardless of who is the opposition team. We don’t care who is playing against us. Earlier, ‘Can we?’ was the question we used to ask ourselves, now it has changed to ‘Yeah, we can.’

“Earlier we used to think ‘Can we?’before a match, now we say, ‘We can’,” says CK Vineeth about the change in the Indian team’s mentality. (Source: Twitter) “Earlier we used to think ‘Can we?’before a match, now we say, ‘We can’,” says CK Vineeth about the change in the Indian team’s mentality. (Source: Twitter)

2. India is ranked 101 in the current FIFA rankings which means you are above the likes of Iraq and North Korea. Do you think the current Indian side can compete or even go ahead and beat these kind of teams?

That’s what we wondered and that’s what we are waiting for. Everybody says this that we are ranked above these teams and we are not upto the mark and we are waiting for those teams to come against us.

3. Stephen Constantine has overseen this upturn in the India’s fortunes in the recent years, what has his effect been on the team?

His mentality is all about hard work. He has been a major reason why our approach towards matches has taken a more positive turn. As I said earlier, we were thinking ‘Can we?’ before every match, now we say, ‘We can.’

Bengaluru FC have had a quiet season so far as compared to the unprecedented success they have enjoyed in the last few years. (Source: Twitter) Bengaluru FC have had a quiet season so far as compared to the unprecedented success they have enjoyed in the last few years. (Source: Twitter)

4. Bengaluru FC have had a quiet season so far as compared to the unprecedented success. How would you, as a part of the team, rate this season?

I feel we were not upto the mark in the I-League. In the AFC Cup (where Bengaluru have won all three opening matches) we are only starting. We went to the final last season and we want more than that this time. We just want to finish the league on a high.

5. How different is Albert Roca from (former Bengaluru FC manager) Ashley Westwood?

It’s very difficult to find a difference. Ashley was more direct in a very English style. Under Albert we play more possession based football. The teams and the formations were more stable under Ashley while we have changed quite a few times this season. Under Ashley we were scoring less goals but conceding less while now we are focusing on scoring more goals but we have also conceded a few goals over the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd