Kept distractions aside to bring home a trophy for Bengaluru FC, says CK Vineeth

CK Vineeth has donned the headlines of late – but not for good reasons. Appointed as Auditor in the Principal Accountant General’s office in Thiruvananthapuram, he lost his job for low attendance. In the order issued by the Attorney General’s office it has been stated that Vineeth’s services had been terminated from May 7, 2016 under Rule 5 of central civil services (temporary service) rules, and consolidated instructions on probation/confirmation in central services.

But on Sunday, he brought focus back to the field of play to score a brace and help Bengaluru FC to the Federation Cup over Mohun Bagan. “It’s been a strange few days for me but I kept every distraction aside and focused only on this big chance that we had to bring home a trophy,” Vineeth said.

“We were the better team in every position on the pitch and I’m very happy that I could finish things off with two goals,” he added.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri, watching from the stands, lauded the team and stated he had full faith in the side. “The last ten days had been so difficult knowing I wouldn’t be able to help the team on the pitch. But not for once did I doubt that the boys would get the job done when it mattered the most. I sat in the stands for the final in two capacities –

one as a Bengaluru FC player and the second, as a fan of this club,” Chhetri said.

Bengaluru finished another season with a title and have now won a trophy every year since their formation in 2013. “We’ve made it a habit to win one trophy a season at this club and we told ourselves that we have to keep that going.

Not winning the League this year also meant that if we were to play in Asia the next season, we had to turn up and deliver against Bagan on Sunday,” said midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

