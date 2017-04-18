Bengaluru FC blank Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka 2-0 in AFC Cup

Bengaluru maintained their perfect record in the tournament. (Source: Twitter) Bengaluru maintained their perfect record in the tournament. (Source: Twitter)

Bengaluru FC blanked Abahani Limited Dhaka 2-0 in a dominating display to continue their unbeaten run and remain on top of their group in the AFC Cup football tournament here today.

Nishu Kumar and Marjan Jugovic scored in the 40th and 83rd minutes in the Group E match at the Kanteerava Stadium.

With this win, Bengaluru remained on top of the group with nine points from three matches. It was Abahani’s third loss in as many matches and they remained at the bottom of the group.

The 3-4-3 formation worked beautifully for Bengaluru as the wingbacks dominated the game.

Nishu aimed perfectly past Abahani goalkeeper’s reach in 40th minute. He took full advantage of a beautiful short-passing move among Harmanjyot Khabra, Sunil Chhetri and Daniel who released the ball for Nishu, who did not make any mistake.

The second goal came in the 83rd minute. Chhetri played it wide to Malawmzuala whose cross found Jugovic but the shot rebounded after hitting the crossbar. The referee, however, ruled that the ball had crossed the goal-line.

Bengaluru also had a few other close chances, especially in 12th minute when Len attempted a diving header but could not keep it down in front of a empty net.

Abahani, on the other hand, had their best chance in the 33rd minute when Ziban got the better of Ranjan and Juanan. But Ralte denied him a goal.

Again in 33rd minute, Abahani spilled another scoring chance when Mamun could not reach to a pass of Brown as Nishu intercepted the dangerous move.

In the second half, the game was sluggish with both teams losing possession often.

Khabra missed a wonderful chance for Bengaluru in the 60th minute when he shot straight into hands of goalkeeper Shahidul.

In the 68th minute, Chehetri sliced it past Abahani keeper Shahidul but Mamun pulled off a stunning goal-line clearance.

