Bengaluru FC announces signing of Bidyananda Singh, Robinson Singh

Federation Cup champions Bengaluru Football Club has announced the signings of midfielders Bidyananda Singh and Robinson Singh on two year contracts. While Bidyananda joins from ISL side Atletico De Kolkata, Robinson Singh came from Mohun Bagan.

A defensive midfielder, who progressed through the AIFF Academy ranks, Bidyananda joins the Blues after having represented India at the U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16 and U-17 sides.

The 19-year-old faced the Blues while playing for the AIFF U-19s in a friendly in Bengaluru in 2015, a match in which he found the net.

“Bengaluru FC are the best in India and it is a big moment for me to sign for a club that wins trophies and competes with the best in Asia every season. I’m happy to get this opportunity and I’m looking forward to making the most of it,” said Bidyananda following the move.

Robinson, meanwhile, joins the Blues having represented Mohun Bagan for the last two seasons. The 20-year-old has also represented India at the U-16, U-17 and U-19 levels. He was also part of the India team that took part in the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers in Doha, earlier in July.

“I’ve always believed that a move to BFC would be the best path for my career. In terms of the coaching, the professionalism and every aspect of football, this is the right place to be for any young footballer. This move is one that I’ve been working hard for, for a long time,” said Robinson.

