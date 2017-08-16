Bengaluru FC announce squad for AFC Cup knockout rounds

The Blues were recently on a tour to Spain. (Source: Twitter) The Blues were recently on a tour to Spain. (Source: Twitter)

Albert Roca on Wednesday announced Bengaluru FC’s AFC Cup knockout rounds squad ahead of their game against North Korean side April 25 SC next week. The squad is relatively new and features 14 new names, including two graduates from the Blues’ residential youth academy in Bellary.

Roca said that although they do not have much time to prepare, the Spain trip was a good exposure for the boys. “We’ve had very little time to prepare but the trip to Spain has been good exposure for the boys. We’ve tested ourselves against good opposition and this is the squad that we’ve been able to put together.”

“We have a week more to prepare and I believe the boys will be ready for the challenge,” said Roca. “Johnson’s absence is a massive blow for us, but we are aware of his situation and it was the right decision to make for us to let him be at home. It is unfortunate for us, but his return for the club’s ISL campaign will be a boost,” he added.

The first leg of the Inter Zonal semifinal of Bengaluru FC against April 25 SC is set to kick off at the Kanteerava Stadium on August 23rd with the return leg slated to played at the May Day Stadium, in Pyongyang, on September 13th.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Zohmingliana Ralte, Collin Abranches, Joyner Lourenco, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Prashanth Kalinga

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Antonio Dovale, Boithang Haokip, Lenny Rodrigues, Alwyn George, Harmanjot Khabra, Malsawmzuala, Robinson Singh

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Leon Augustine.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd