Belgium football fans throw soft toys onto pitch as gifts for disabled children on Christmas, watch video

Football is a beautiful game. Not just on the pitch but even off it. In a heartwarming gesture, football fans in Belgium threw hundreds of cuddly toys onto the field as early Christmas gifts for disabled children.

Thanks to a campaign launched before Charleroi’s match with Oostende, which was completely overshadowed by the supporters’ act of kindness, hundreds of toys were collected for children with disabilities, intended to be handed out by Father Christmas.

The campaign received such strong positive response that the home side’s pitch was covered with presents thrown by fans. Even the kick-off had to be delayed as members of staff spent time collecting the huge pile of toys on top of the goal net.

Hundreds of cuddly toys were thrown onto the field at Charleroi vs. Oostende in Belgium last night to be collected for children with disabilities and handed out by Father Christmas. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uiMGE6BoVi — Football Away Days (@AwayDayFooty) 3 December 2017

Last year around this time, a similar initiative was launched in Netherlands between Ado Den Haag and Feyenoord that also received widespread support. The fans of Den Haag were told ahead of the match that the away section will have a group of patients from Rotterdam’s Sophia Children’s Hospital, the oldest children’s hospital in the Netherlands.

And it rained soft toys on the delighted children during the Dutch League match last year.

