Being Lionel Messi’s lookalike almost lands Iranian man in jail

Lionel Messi’s fame is such that he would be hounded by mobs in any country of the world. The Barcelona and Argentina superstar is constantly rated as one of the greatest players of all time in the history of football and his moves have mesmerised fans and contemporaries alike. So famous is he that the good folks of the Iranian city of Hamedan were thronging around a person who they thought was Messi to get a selfie with him.

Only, the man isn’t Messi, his name is Reza Parastesh and a look at his face would make you forgive the residents of the city for thinking that he was the Argentine captain. For Parastesh’s face is almost exactly the same as that of Messi.

It’s not really him… 👀 A Lionel Messi lookalike is out meeting fans on the streets of Tehran, Iran. pic.twitter.com/w6uThR6NE2 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 8 May 2017

The resemblance is so uncanny that Parastesh even got into trouble for disrupting public order. So many people came out to take selfies with student Parastesh over the weekend that police rushed him into a station and impounded his car to stop the chaos and clear traffic.

The Telegraph reports that the furore around Parastesh started when his father into posing in a number 10 Barcelona jersey and sending pictures to a sports website. The resemblance was so uncanny that Eurosport UK apparrently used his photo on Twitter while referring to Messi. While he was reluctant at first, Parastesh has now grown into his role, even cutting his beard and hair in the style of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Now people really see me as the Iranian Messi and want me to mimic everything he does. When I show up somewhere, people are really shocked,” he is quoted as saying by AFP.

