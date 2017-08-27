Only in Express

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller vents frustration over substitute role

Thomas Mueller vented his frustration at only being a substitute despite the German champions' 2-0 victory at Werder Bremen that kept them on maximum points from two Bundesliga matches. Mueller lost his automatic starting spot under coach Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Published:August 27, 2017 2:03 am
Thomas Mueller has played 259 league games for the Bavarians after having coming through their youth squads.
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller vented his frustration at only being a substitute on Saturday despite the German champions’ 2-0 victory at Werder Bremen that kept them on maximum points from two Bundesliga matches.

The 27-year-old Germany international, who has played 259 league games for the Bavarians after having coming through their youth squads, lost his automatic starting spot under coach Carlo Ancelotti last season.

On Saturday he came on as a 73rd-minute substitute, replacing Franck Ribery after Thiago Alcantara had taken over his starting spot for the game.

“Well, I don’t really know what the qualities are that the coach wants to see,” Mueller told reporters. “Obviously mine do not seem to be in 100 percent demand.”

A little later he tried to play down his reaction at a club where public dissent is unusual, saying his comments had come straight after the end of the game.

In 2009 Philip Lahm was fined by the club after doing little more than questioning Bayern’s recruitment policy.

Mueller did play a part in Robert Lewandowski’s second goal of the afternoon, setting up the forward to make it 2-0 in the 75th minute.

“We still have a lot of games this season and we know very well what we have with Thomas,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

  
