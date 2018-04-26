Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng sidelined with adductor muscle injury

Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Bayern Munich's Germany defender Jerome Boateng looks set to miss his team's season-ending matches after picking up an adductor muscle injury in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg loss to Real Madrid.

By: Reuters | Published: April 26, 2018 10:47:13 pm
Bayern did not indicate how long Boateng would be out of action as they prepare for the rest of the season, including next week’s Champions League return in Madrid plus the German Cup on May 19, and with the World Cup starting in June.

“Boateng suffered a structural injury in the adductor muscle of his left thigh,” Bayern said in a statement on Thursday, without providing any more details.

But the player later hinted on Twitter he would be sidelined for the rest of the season and work towards being fit for the World Cup in Russia.

“Life is full of setbacks… Now it’s all about fighting to be there in Russia. For the remaining games (of Bayern) I will support my team as much as I can.”

Bayern’s Dutch winger Arjen Robben, who also came off injured in their 2-1 home defeat by the Spaniards, was diagnosed with a thigh muscle problem.

Javi Martinez, the third Bayern player who had to be substituted on Wednesday, picked up a minor head injury and the Spain international will miss a couple of days of training.

