Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa undergoes medical at Juventus

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his expected move, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

“Douglas Costa is currently undergoing a routine medical ahead of a proposed transfer from Bayern Munich,” Juventus said on their website.

The Brazil international, capped 21 times, will join Juventus on a loan for a fee of 6 million euros ($6.88 million), according to Italian media.

The contract should also envisage the option to make the move of the 26-year-old permanent for 40 million euros. Costa spent five years at Ukrainian top-tier club Shakhtar Donetsk before joining the Bundesliga champions in 2015, making 23 league appearances last season and scoring four goals.

