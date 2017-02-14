Menu

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery loses bid to be fit to face Arsenal

Franck Ribery took part only in running exercises on Monday is too soon after he strained a muscle at the back of his right thigh.

By: AP | Munich | Published:February 14, 2017 4:01 pm
Bayern Munich's Ribery gestures during training session in Munich

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has lost his race to be back in time from a thigh injury to face Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayern says Ribery took part only in running exercises on Monday is too soon after he strained a muscle at the back of his right thigh in training on Jan. 31.

Defender Jerome Boateng is also out of the round-of-16 first leg in Munich as he recovers from a chest injury.

Midfielder Xabi Alonso was forced out of Monday’s training session with a blow to his knee but Bayern says it was just a precaution.

Five-time champion Bayern has knocked Arsenal out in the round of 16 three times in 2005, 2013 and 2014.

