Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live streaming UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Match Timing in IST TV Channel

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action during his team’s final training session. (Source: PTI) Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action during his team’s final training session. (Source: PTI)

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid face each other in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday night in Bavaria in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final. While the Budesliga leaders will be looking for revenge for the 3-2 defeat in quarterfinals last year when they face the defending champions, Zinedine Zidane’s men will go all guns blazing as they have only the European tournament to look for some silverware this season. While Bayern Munich defeated Sevilla 2-1 in the aggregate to move on to this season’s semi-final, the Spanish reigning champions beat Juventus 4-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. Los Blancos are looking to win the trophy for the 3rd season in a row.

When is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg?

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Where is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg being played?

The match will be played at Allianz Arena, the home ground of Bayern Munich.

What time does Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg?

The first leg of the semi-final between Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid is scheduled to start at 12.15 AM IST, 26 April.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg?

The match will be broadcast live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD.

How do I follow Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg live online?

The match can be live streamed on Sony LIV. For Live commentary and updates you can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd