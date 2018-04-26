Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming Champions League: Bayern 1-0 Real in 1st half

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 15 goals so far this season. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 15 goals so far this season.

Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in a repeat of last season’s Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern fans won’t remember that one fondly; Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals over the two legs but there quite a few offside decisions that did not go Bayern’s way and then there was the contentious red card on Arturo Vidal. The two sides have experienced very different seasons in their respective domestic leagues – Real’s hopes of winning the title a second consecutive time has faded away while Bayern have been in a league of their own in Germany. Los Blancos were tested to the limit by Juventus in the quarter-finals while Bayern enjoyed a pretty straightforward 2-1 win over Sevilla. Catch live score and updates of the semi-final 1st leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid here.

