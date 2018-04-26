Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming Champions League: Bayern 1-0 Real in 1st half

Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in a repeat of last season’s Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern fans won’t remember that one fondly; Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals over the two legs but there quite a few offside decisions that did not go Bayern’s way and then there was the contentious red card on Arturo Vidal. The two sides have experienced very different seasons in their respective domestic leagues – Real’s hopes of winning the title a second consecutive time has faded away while Bayern have been in a league of their own in Germany. Los Blancos were tested to the limit by Juventus in the quarter-finals while Bayern enjoyed a pretty straightforward 2-1 win over Sevilla. Catch live score and updates of the semi-final 1st leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid here.
When and where to watch the match?
The match starts at 12.15 AM and will be aired on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Highlights
Now Jerome Boateng limps off injured and it doesn't look like he can be fit for the second leg. In fact he looks in such bad shape that Joachim Loew, sitting in the stands, will be hoping that this doesn't mean he has to think of other options for the World Cup. Niklas Suele replaces him. Two out of three substiutions done already for Bayern.
Ribery misses a chance to make it two! Bayern catch Real by surprise with a quickly taken free-kick and Thiago puts Ribery in but the Frenchman is unable to control it, Navas holds on to the ball graciously.
Kimmich puts Bayern in front! Kimmich charges down the right, he has Lewandowski in the middle and he looks towards the Pole but ends up going for goal himself. Navas can't guard the near post well enough and it goes past him. Poor defending from Real and Bayern exploit that with glee.
Lucas Vazquez with a cross from the right for Ronaldo but it is cleared easily enough by Bayern.
Rafinha has a crack from around 30 yards out but it is straight at Keylor Navas. It has been rather stop-and-start so far and both sides haven't really threatened each other too much so far.
Chances at both ends in these early minutes but both sides haven't really been able to get a grip on this match. Bayern suffer an early blow with Arjen Robben having to be subbed off for Thiago. Not quite what the injury is but the Dutchman had to be taken off the pitch and withdrew after consultation with the physios.
Real against Bayern once again, James, Robben and Kroos all playing against their old clubs. Bayern kick off the match and Lewandowski gets a chance in the very first minute of the match.
There it is, James Rodriguez back to face Real Madrid, as expected really, considering how important he has been to Bayern this season. There are as many as six changes to Bayern's team though, with Heynckes leaving out a good part of his regular first team in their previous match against Hannover.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Rafinha, Javi Martinez, Robben, Muller, Rodriguez, Ribery, Lewandowski.
Subs: Starke, Wagner, Sule, Thiago, Bernat, Rudy, Tolisso.
Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Mohamet Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Lucas, Ronaldo, Isco.
Subs: Casilla, Vallejo, Benzema, Bale, Hernandez, Asensio, Kovacic.
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Oldenzaal)
Bayern Munich vs Sevilla was an island of sanity surrounded by matches in which seemingly invincible teams were being shredded apart, there were goals being scored through overhead kicks, three-goal advantages were being rendered useless and so on. Somewhere, a Spanish giant fell while somewhere else, another rose up from the ashes, leaving an Italian giant fuming. In the midst of all this, Jupp Heynckes' men serenely stroll away to victory.
But now comes the challenge for them. Real have been relentless in the Champions League this season, putting behind PSG and Juventus in their march to the semi-finals. Both sides have played out some very interesting matches over the years and this carries with it a lot of promise.