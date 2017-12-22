Bayern Munich sign Germany striker Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim

Sandro Wagner doubled Hoffenheim lead with a 56th-minute penalty. (Source: AP) Sandro Wagner doubled Hoffenheim lead with a 56th-minute penalty. (Source: AP)

Bayern Munich signed Germany forward Sandro Wagner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim and extended France winger Kinglsey Coman’s contract on Thursday. The club said the 30-year-old Wagner signed a deal through June 2020, while Coman, 21, signed a new deal through June 2023. Coman, who initially joined Bayern on loan from Juventus in 2015 and then signed a deal to 2020, has scored 12 goals in 84 appearances for the club. He has made 15 appearances for France.

Wagner was born in Munich and spent 11 years with Bayern’s youth sides before making four Bundesliga appearances for the senior side in the 2007-08 season. After spells at Duisburg, Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Hertha Berlin and Darmstadt, he moved last year to Hoffenheim, where he scored 18 goals in 50 competitive games.

Kicker magazine reported that Bayern was paying about 12 million euros ($14 million) for the striker, with bonus payments potentially bringing the fee to 16 million euros ($19 million).

Wagner has scored five goals in seven appearances for Germany.

