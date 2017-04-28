Latest News

Bayern Munich sign Kingsley Coman from Juventus on permanent deal

The 20-year-old France international, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal in 2015, will sign a contract until 2020.

By: Reuters | Published:April 28, 2017 5:11 pm
Kingsley Coman, Kingsley Coman news, Kingsley Coman updates, Kingsley Coman matches, Kingsley Coman goals, Bayern Munich, Juventus, sports news, sports, sports news, Indian Express Kingsley Coman, a former Paris St Germain player, has scored eight goals in 58 games for Bayern. (Source: AP)

Bayern Munich have activated a clause to make winger Kingsley Coman’s transfer from Juventus permanent at the end of the season, the German club said in a statement.

The 20-year-old France international, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal in 2015, will sign a contract until 2020.

“He is a player with huge potential,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “We’re convinced that he will be of great help to us in the coming years. “He is a very young player who already plays regularly for the French national team and who has gathered experience at the European Championship.”

Coman, a former Paris St Germain player, has scored eight goals in 58 games for Bayern.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali