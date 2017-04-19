Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer to miss rest of the season due to fractured foot

Manuel Neuer will miss out the rest of the season due to a broken foot. (Source: Twitter) Manuel Neuer will miss out the rest of the season due to a broken foot. (Source: Twitter)

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is to miss out the rest of the season after fracturing his foot during the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid. The 31-year-old suffered a fracture on his left foot during the build-up to Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal in the extra time as the German leaders failed to qualify for the semifinals after losing to Real Madrid by 4-2 on Tuesday.

“Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot in the 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid according to an initial diagnosis,” the club released a statement on their website.

“Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment.”

It was only last month that the German goalkeeper had a minor operation on his left foot.

The club also posted on their social media handle that he would be out for a long spell. “Sadly, @Manuel_Neuer suffered a fracture in his left foot during #RMAFCB and is set for a lengthy spell out. Get well soon, Manu!”

It was a rough night for Bayern who not only failed to qualify for the semifinals of the Champions League but were also at the receiving end of many controversial decisions by the referee, including Arturo Vidal’s red card and two extra time goals by Ronaldo which were taken from offside positions.

Bayern, who stand at the top of the Bundesliga table with 69 points and an eight point lead over Borussia Dortmund, still have seven matches left to play for the rest of the season, if they manage to beat Dortmund in the German Cup semi-final.

