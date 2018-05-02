Bayern Munich keeper Sven Ulreich howler gives Real Madrid Champions League final spot

Follow Us:
A gaffe by Bayern's keeper Sven Ulreich set up what can be called the easiest goal for Karim Benzema just at the start of the second-half of the Champions League semifinal second leg.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 2, 2018 8:32:44 am
real madrid vs bayern Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos in action with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Reuters)
Defending champions Real Madrid are headed to their third straight UEFA Champions League final as they defeated Bayern Munich in the semifinals on a 4-3 aggregate. On Tuesday, a thrilling second leg at Santiago Bernabeu ended in 2-2 draw but what became the highlight of the match, to the German giants’ dismay, is a blooper by their goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

A gaffe by Bayern’s keeper, who was filling in for injured Manuel Neuer, set up what can be called the easiest goal for Karim Benzema just at the start of the second-half. The blunder happend just 22 seconds into the second half when midfielder Corentin Tolisso passed the ball to Ulreich, who had a brain fade moment as the ball slipped past him towards the empty goal. And Benzema was right there to make the most use of the opportunity and score his second goal of the match.

Here is the error committed by Ulreich:

The keeper looked visibly gutted after the match as he was seen sitting out alone on the field long after the match ended even when his teammates had gone back to the dressing room.

Real Madrid are set to play the winner of Roma vs Liverpool in the final in Kiev.

