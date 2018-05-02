Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich ‘can’t explain’ costly mistake against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich ‘can’t explain’ costly mistake against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich's blunder in the beginning of the second half resulted in a goal for Real Madrid that turned out to be the difference between the two sides.

By: AP | Munich | Published: May 2, 2018 7:49:05 pm
Ulreich, who had been playing well while filling in for the injured Manuel Neuer this season, sat alone on the field long after the final whistle. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich “can’t explain” how he made a crucial mistake that allowed Real Madrid score a second goal in the Champions League semifinals.

The teams were level at 1-1 at the start of the second half when Corentin Tolisso, under pressure from Toni Kroos, played a short back-pass to Ulreich. The Bayern goalkeeper would have reached the ball ahead of Karim Benzema but he appeared to realize late that he wasn’t allowed to pick it up. Instead, he attempted to clear it with his foot but let the ball slip through for Benzema to score.

“Words cannot describe how disappointed I am over the Champions League exit. We really wanted to reach the final and we gave our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened to me,” Ulreich wrote on Instagram. “I can’t explain it. I’m sorry. for my team and for you fans.”

Bayern ended up with a 2-2 draw, but Madrid progressed to its third consecutive final with a 4-3 aggregate win following a 2-1 victory in Munich last week.

Ulreich, who had been playing well while filling in for the injured Manuel Neuer this season, sat alone on the field long after the final whistle.

Bayern fans responded positively to his message on Instagram.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 32 : 02 May, 2018
Delhi Daredevils
VS
Rajasthan Royals
  • 16 mins ago

    🌧️ 🌧️ 

  • 18 mins ago

    Weather Report

    The heavy showers are slowly turning into a drizzle. It seems like the dark clouds…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 