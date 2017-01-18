Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire at end of season?

According to reports in Germany, Spanish mid-fielder Xabi Alonso is considering retirement at the end of the season. (Reuters/File Photo) According to reports in Germany, Spanish mid-fielder Xabi Alonso is considering retirement at the end of the season. (Reuters/File Photo)

Spanish World Cup winning mid-fielder Xabi Alonso is set to announce retirement from football after the end of the season, if reports are to be believed. According to a German newspaper, the 35-year old Bayern Munich player has already told the bosses that he will not be signing a contract extension with the club and will bid farewell to the sport.

Alonso came to Munich in 2014-2015 season from Real Madrid and has won two league titles with the club. Currently, placed at the top position in Bundesliga table, the Spaniard is on his way to win his third title for the club.

Alonso has won 3 titles for Spain- the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championship- in his 114 appearances for his country. He was adjudged as the Spanish player of the year in 2003. He announced retirement from international football in the year 2014.

His league career saw him winning 13 league titles, including Champions League for Liverpool FC in 20014-2005 and Real Madrid in 2013-2014 season. He started out in 2003 for Real Sociedad and was signed by Liverpool the next year. After 143 appearances in five years, Alonso joined Real Madrid in the year 2009, where he stayed on for five years, before making a move to Germany.

With Alonso hanging up his boots, Bayern Munich will be losing out on experienced players in the next season, as former Germany Captain Philip Lahm is also considering retirement.