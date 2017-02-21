Bayern Munich defends Carlo Ancelotti for middle-finger gesture to fans

Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin. (Source: AP) Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin. (Source: AP)

Bayern Munich has defended coach Carlo Ancelotti for raising his middle finger to Hertha Berlin fans after supposedly being spit at following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga.

Bayern issued a statement saying, “Basically we find the human reaction of Carlo Ancelotti with the gesture to be emotionally understandable after the nasty spitting attack.”

Robert Lewandowski’s injury-time equalizer for Bayern on Saturday prompted altercations between Bayern and Hertha players in a heated atmosphere at the Olympic Stadium.

The German soccer federation ended its investigation into the matter after Ancelotti agreed to pay 5,000 euros ($5,300) to its foundation for social work.

In 2014, Norbert Duewel, then-coach of second-division club Union Berlin, was fined 3,500 euros for raising his middle finger in a 4-1 loss at home against 1860 Munich.