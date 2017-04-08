Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund clash with Real Madrid, Monaco in mind

Bayern Munich will now play Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Reuters) Bayern Munich will now play Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund has injury worries ahead of its match with Bayern Munich and is sure to field a weakened side against the Bundesliga leader on Saturday.

Julian Weigl, Shinji Kagawa, and Lukasz Piszczek are all doubtful to play, while Marco Reus, Andre Schuerrle, and Erik Durm are definitely out.

“Our current personnel situation is very difficult. Of all those who may miss out, (defender) Marc Bartra seems to have the best chance (of playing),” Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Tuchel, whose side hosts Monaco for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, said his side will likely be back to full strength only for the German Cup semifinal against Bayern on April 24, though Reus’ return from a hamstring injury remains open.

“We miss his influence and his intensity,” Tuchel said. “But we’re worried about how we get him back. We’re optimistic but we’re also concerned about follow-up injuries.”

Bayern counterpart Carlo Ancelotti will be without forward Thomas Mueller and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is still recovering from a minor foot operation, while Douglas Costa is available after recovering from his knee injury.

Mueller and Neuer are being rested to be sure of playing in Bayern’s Champions League match with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Despite the visit of the Spanish league leader, Ancelotti said Bayern’s full attention was on Dortmund.

“We’re 100 percent focused on this game. We’re playing a good opponent,” Ancelotti said.

With eight games remaining, Bayern leads the Bundesliga by 10 points as it seeks an unprecedented fifth consecutive title. Dortmund is 15 points behind in fourth place, one behind Hoffenheim in the last spot to guarantee Champions League football next season.

