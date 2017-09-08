Only in Express

Bayer Leverkusen request FIFA to register striker Lucas Alario

Bayer Leverkusen had announced the deal late last month, saying it had paid the Argentine international's release clause to River Plate and the 24-year-old forward was eligible to sign with Leverkusen.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published:September 8, 2017 6:21 pm
Bayer Leverkusen, FIFA, Lucas Alario, Atletico River Plate Lucas Alario, who is in Germany and has been training with Bayer Leverkusen for several days. (Source: File)
Top News

Bayer Leverkusen have requested world soccer body FIFA to register striker Lucas Alario as their own player after the Argentine federation refused to release him, the German club said on Friday.

Leverkusen had announced the deal late last month, saying it had paid the Argentine international’s release clause to River Plate and the 24-year-old forward was eligible to sign with Leverkusen.

“The Argentine football federation, after discussions with Club Atletico River Plate, have refused the release of player Lucas Alario,” the Germans said in a statement.

“Bayer Leverkusen have absolutely no understanding for the federation’s and the club’s actions. The refusal of the Argentines… means Bayern Leverkusen can now request the registration of Alario as its own player with FIFA.”

Financial details were not released but media reports put the deal at 19 million euros ($22.93 million). Alario, who is in Germany and has been training with Leverkusen for several days, had joined River Plate in 2015, netting 31 times in 71 competitive games.

He also helped them lift the Copa Libertadores in his first season with the club.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66
FT
31
Match Tied
Sep 08, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 67
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 