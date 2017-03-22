Bastian Schweinsteiger: Was the Germany legend a Manchester United ‘flop’?

Bastain Schweinsteiger has moved from Manchester to MLS club Chicago Fire. (Source: Reuters) Bastain Schweinsteiger has moved from Manchester to MLS club Chicago Fire. (Source: Reuters)

In April 2015, struggling former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal officially announced signing the 30-year old German Bastian Schweinsteiger from Bayern Munich. The prominent midfielder, who won 8 League titles, 7 DFB-Pokal titles and one Champions League trophy, during his 13 years with the Bundesliga side, after his departure said that he would have left the club only for Manchester United.

For English football fans, it was a chance to see one of the most respected footballers play on their turf. After his transfer to United, the then, Bayern manager Pep Guardiola said that injuries might affect Schweinsteiger’s career in England. “He is a top, top player. Unfortunately, during the last three years he was never in good condition” the Spanish manager said.

His words turned to out to be true. The World-Cup winner served his country for 12 years, receiving 121 international caps and scoring 24 goals, before announcing retirement in 2016. He had seen his body breaking down due to back and ligament injuries on multiple occasions during his illustrious career. Working under Van Gaal, the German found himself on the sidelines because of injuries in majority of the second half of the season.

Van Gaal, who had worked with Schweinsteiger before during his managerial reign at Bayern between 2009 and 2011, was also disappointed with the star soon after signing him. In December, the Dutch manager slammed the midfielder saying he expected more from him.

Perhaps, what Van Gaal failed to realise was the fact that Schweinsteiger’s career in top league football was already drawing to a close. If the German was the same player of yesteryears, he would not have perhaps ended his Bayern career at the age of 31. A move to Manchester was his chance to fulfill his wish of playing in England before his time was up. Even after accepting the transfer he had said, “I feel ready for this new and exciting challenge in what I regard as

the most competitive league in the world…”.

Schweinsteiger’s worst phase at United came under the new, and current, manager Jose Mourinho, when the Portuguese boss made the midfielder train either alone or alongside the youth team and then officially declared that his team has no place for the German. But it did not stop the midfielder from coming to training grounds whenever he was required to do so. His persistence finally earned him a place in the United squad for the FA cup fixture against Wigan Atheltic, in which he scored his sole goal of the season. Manchester United faithful cheered for the German every time he came out on the field. The much-deserving standing ovation given to the football legend by the home fans at Old Trafford were in fact the early signs of a bidding “farewell”.

Schweinsteiger has joined Chicago Fire in the MLS to become yet another player to join American soccer in the twilight of their careers. (Source: AP) Schweinsteiger has joined Chicago Fire in the MLS to become yet another player to join American soccer in the twilight of their careers. (Source: AP)

Now that Schweinsteiger moves on from Manchester to MLS club Chicago Fire, calling him as a “Manchester United flop “is gross injustice to his time in England. He remained fan’s favourites throughout the two years he was here, and never lost an ounce of respect, even after turbulent times. The fact remains that after a glorious but hard career in football, the midfield maestro had nothing more to give to United. He was here to satisfy his final ‘whim’ and leave a mark in English football – which he, somewhat, did.

The strong reactions from Manchester United fans and stars on his departure, with captain Wayne Rooney himself wishing him farewell, is proof of his “success” at the club. Talking in numbers, in his 18 months of English football, the veteran featured in 35 games, scoring two goals for the club. He recorded 85% pass accuracy in 13 Premier League games. He even captained the side under Van Gaal when Rooney was injured. Perhaps, the numbers would have been better if Mourinho had given him more chances to play in the season.

Even though Schweinsteiger won’t leave a “legacy” behind, he will always be remembered for being a team man. He refused to speak ill of the club and the new leadership even when Mourinho denied him opportunities. “I will be ready, if the team needs me. This is all I can say about my current situation. I want to thank the fans for their amazing support over recent weeks," he had said in September. And he was.

Leaving the club earlier than he would have liked, the German legend showed no bitterness and with an emotional video message, won more hearts. “I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United. I have enjoyed working with the manager, the players and staff here and wish them all the best in the future”he said.

Bastian Schweinsteiger might not be a player who will be remembered for his amazing record in England but he will be a player the fans will never forget.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd