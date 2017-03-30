Bastian Schweinsteiger asked if he can win World Cup with MLS club Chicago Fire, watch video

Bastian Schweinsteiger joined Chicago Fire after finding rare opportunities with Manchester United. (Source: AP) Bastian Schweinsteiger joined Chicago Fire after finding rare opportunities with Manchester United. (Source: AP)

In his first press conference since joining MLS club Chicago Fire, Bastain Schweinsteiger was thrown a different challenge of sorts – with an odd question. The former World Cup winner with Germany was asked if ‘winning the World Cup was a realistic expectation from Chicago Fire’.

The bizarre question needed clarification from Schweinsteiger, club representatives and club official to try and decipher what the reporter could have meant. The primary question posed to the former Manchester United midfielder was, “With your addition to this team, is it a fair expectation to see a clear pathway towards a World Cup competition coming out of Chicago?”. The reporter then rephrased to “Do you expect now that you’re here Bastian that World Cup goal for Chicago Fire is a realistic expectation?”.

The Chicago Fire team representative then clarified that Chicago Fire – being an MLS club – don’t compete for the World Cup which is reserved for countries. He then switched the question a little to make it MLS Cup – American football’s domestic competition. Schweinsteiger took it all in his stride and said, “I think in football everything is realistic. I always believe in the team that I play for, even if it is against the best team in the world. You always have a chance to win. I experienced it a lot in my career that everything is possible. I’m not going to say we will win the league, but we will go match-to-match. That’s all I can do and what we can do.”

Schweinsteiger could make his debut for Chicago Fire, who have finished bottom of the Eastern Conference for the past two seasons, this weekend when they face Montreal Impact.

