Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic to become parents for the first time

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic tied the knot in 2016. (Source: Instagram) Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic tied the knot in 2016. (Source: Instagram)

Former German captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and former Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic announced that they are about to become parents for the first time. The two stars made the announcement in their own different ways. Schweinsteiger, who currently plies his trade in America playing for MLS side Chicago Fire, posted a simple phot of the couple with the caption, “We are expecting a new family member and are so grateful!”

Ivanovic, on the other hand, was the one who won the internet hearts. She posted an image of three pairs of shoes – two big pairs for the two of them and one baby pair for the new member of the family. “A little extension to our family . Couldn’t be more happy,” said the former French Open champion.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger have been together since 2014 and tied the knot in July 2016. Ivanovic is known for her win at the French Open in 2008, which was also the time when she was ranked no.1 in the WTA rankings. Since then, though, the Serb could never reach her high standards. She even dropped to a ranking of no. 65 before experience a resurgence of sorts in 2014, even reaching the semi-finals of the French Open in 2015. But then, injuries also caught up with her and she announced her retirement in December 2016.

Schweinsteiger, on the other hand, is one of the most decorated German football players of all time. He won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was made captain after the retirement of Philip Lahm. He also has won a host of titles, including the coveted UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich.

