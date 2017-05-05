Bastia forfeit Lyon game after crowd trouble

The club’ supporters will also be banned from traveling for Bastia’s next three away games. (Source: AP) The club’ supporters will also be banned from traveling for Bastia’s next three away games. (Source: AP)

Last-placed Bastia has been handed a loss by French football authorities following the crowd trouble that forced its French league game against Lyon to be abandoned last month.

The game was stopped for good at halftime after supporters from the Bastia 1905 group of fans twice invaded the pitch to attack Lyon players.

The French league disciplinary commission also decided late Thursday that the Corsican side should play three home games behind closed doors at a neutral venue. Bastia has already served part of the sentence, with its last home game held in the town of Fos-sur-Mer behind closed doors.

The club’ supporters will also be banned from traveling for Bastia’s next three away games. In addition, the French league banned Bastia director Anthony Agostini for six months.

