  • Bas Dost hits another hat trick as Sporting Lisbon go top of the Portuguese league

Dutch striker Bas Dost scored another hat trick as Sporting Lisbon went top of the Portuguese league on Sunday.

By: AP | Published: January 15, 2018 3:45 pm
It was Bas Dost’s second consecutive hat trick in the league after Sporting beat Maritimo 5-0 in the previous round. (Source: Reuters)
Sporting’s 3-0 win over Desportivo Aves left it one point ahead of Porto, which plays at Estoril on Monday.

It was Dost’s second consecutive hat trick in the league after Sporting beat Maritimo 5-0 in the previous round.

Dost opened the scoring with a header to turn in Ruben Ribeiro’s cross in the 31st.

Dost added a second from the penalty spot in the 52nd after Gelson Martins was fouled in the area. He then completed his treble in the 90th by scoring from a pass by Cristiano Piccini.

The three goals took Dost’s tally to 19 in the league this season, second only to Benfica’s Jonas on 21.

Sporting remained undefeated through all 18 rounds this season.

