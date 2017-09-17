Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele tears tendon, out 3-4 months

Dembele was brought in to replace Neymar. (Source: Reuters) Dembele was brought in to replace Neymar. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona will be without Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive signing in the history of the Spanish club, for at least three months after he tore a tendon in his right thigh that will require surgery.

Barcelona said on Sunday that Dembele will be sidelined for three to four months after he injured his leg during the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league.

The club said that the 20-year-old Dembele will travel to Finland next week to undergo surgery by Dr. Sakari Orava.

The match in Madrid was the France forward’s third appearance for Barcelona.

Last month, Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund 105 million euros ($124 million) in a deal for Dembele that included possible add-ons that could add an additional 40 percent of the fee, meaning the final cost could reach 147 million euros (about $173 million).

Dembele was brought in to replace Neymar after the Brazil striker bolted for Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record move of 222 million euros ($262 million).

After losing the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid, Barcelona has made an excellent start to the season under new coach Ernesto Valverde. It has won its first four matches in the Spanish league and beat Juventus in its Champions League opener.

