Barcelona vs PSG, Live UEFA Champions League: The team have arrived at the Parc de Princes

UEFA Champions League live score: PSG’s Lucas had joked that to stop Lionel Messi, they may have to ‘tie him up’. (Source: Reuters) UEFA Champions League live score: PSG’s Lucas had joked that to stop Lionel Messi, they may have to ‘tie him up’. (Source: Reuters)

The UEFA Champions League returns for the round of 16 and on Wednesday, it kicks off with Borussia Dortmund and Benfica playing at the the latter’s home ground, Estadio da Luz. The match will be played at the same time as the one between two juggernauts of world football, Barcelona and Paris St Germain.

PSG have been unable to go beyond the quarter final stage of the Champions League since the past few years and this time, they could very well be facing the possibility of an earlier exit when they host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

0005 hrs IST: The UEFA Champions League is back and off with a cracker. On one hand PSG host Catalan giants Barcelona. Barca have recently found a resurgence in their league form chiefly due to their fabulous ‘MSN’ trio’s contributions up front. Coupled with a formidable defensive line led by Gerard Pique, Barca will be looking to show that they are the dominant side even when up against the cash rich Paris St. Germain, who themselves have seen a spike in their domestic form.

Borrusia Dortmund have had a two-faced season. On one hand, they will have to be content with fighting for Champions League spots in the Bundesliga after dropping out of the title race long time back. On the other, they have been enjoying a scintillating run in Europe so far and have entered the Round of 16 as winners of their group ahead of Real Madrid.

