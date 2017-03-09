Champions League, Barcelona vs PSG, Live football score: Barcelona name strong lineup against PSG

Live football score, Champions League, Barcelona vs PSG: Lionel Messi will be crucial for Barcelona against PSG. (Source: AP) Live football score, Champions League, Barcelona vs PSG: Lionel Messi will be crucial for Barcelona against PSG. (Source: AP)

On Tuesday night, Arsenal needed a miracle to overturn a big deficit but they failed (and how!). Now its Barcelona’s turn to try and do a repeat. Only Barcelona come into it without an away goal. They lost the first leg at Parc des Princes by 4-0 to PSG and need four unanswered goals to progress into the quarters.

The other game on the night is more even with Borussia Dortmund looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home against Benfica.

Champions League Live Scores and Updates, Barcelona vs PSG and Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica:

0011 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica:

Benfica XI: Ederson, Nélson Semedo, Luisão, Lindelöf, Eliseu, André Almeida, Samaris, Pizzi, Cervi, Salvio and Mitroglou

Barcelona vs PSG:

Barcelona XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano, Samuel Umtiti; Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic; Lionel Messi; Rafinha, Luis Suarez, Neymar

0005 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the second leg of the last-16 in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona have plenty to do at home to come back and beat PSG after losing 4-0 in Paris. No team has ever done that before – come from four goals down in the first leg to progress. Can history be made tonight? The other game on the night has Borussia Dortmund hosting Benfica. One German team is already in the quarters, will another join them? We’ll find out soon enough!

