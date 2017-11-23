Juventus vs Barcelona, Live UEFA Champions League score and updates: Lionel Messi starts on the bench for Barcelona

Juventus vs Barcelona, Live football score, UEFA Champions League: Barcelona were beaten 3-0 the last time they faced Juventus away from home. Juventus vs Barcelona, Live football score, UEFA Champions League: Barcelona were beaten 3-0 the last time they faced Juventus away from home.

Barcelona travel to Turin to face Juventus in a repeat of last season’s Champions League quarter-final first leg. At the time, the Catalan side’s fate was decided in the tournament with two goals from Paulo Dybala and one from Giorgio Chiellini. Barcelona had come into that match on the back of a breathtaking 6-5 win over PSG over two legs in the Round of 16. Juventus come into this match on rather shaky form, unlike their opponents who are comfortably nestled at the top of the Spanish league table. Catch live score and updates of the Champions League match between Juventus and Barcelona here.

Juventus vs Barcelona, Live football score, UEFA Champions League:

Squads:

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Rugani, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain

Subs: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Asamoah, Marchisio, Matuidi, Bentancur, Mandzukic

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Digne, Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Iniesta, Deulofeu, Luis Suarez, Paulinho

Subs: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Messi, Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Aleix Vidal, Vermaelen

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd