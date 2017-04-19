Latest News
  • Barcelona vs Juventus, Live Champions League score: Barca need another miracle comeback at the Nou Camp

Barcelona vs Juventus, Live Champions League score: Barca need another miracle comeback at the Nou Camp

Live Barcelona vs Juventus, Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund: Catch live updates of the second leg of the Champions League quarter final here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 19, 2017 11:20 pm
barcelona vs juventus live, barca vs juve live, barca vs juve live updates, barcelona vs juventus live streaming, barcelona vs juventus live commentary, barcelona vs juventus, lionel messi, neymar, luis suarez, paulo dybala, champions league, champions league live, live champions league, monaco vs borussia dortmund, monaco vs dortmund live, live monaco vs dortmund, live football score, football news, sports news, indian express Live Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League: Can Barcelona pull another kitty out of their bag?

We are into the second round of matches for the decisive second leg of the Champions League quarter finals. After pulling off one the greatest comeback of all time against PSG in the round of 16, Barcelona stumbled yet again with a 3-0 loss to Juventus. PSG were a bit naive in the way they approached the match at the Nou Camp and it remains to be seen whether Juve will repeat the same mistakes. In the other match of the evening, Monaco hold a 3-2 lead over Borussia Dortmund with all three being away goals. Catch live scores and updates of the Champions League quarter finals second leg her.

Live Champions League quarter final second leg, Barcelona vs Juventus, Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund:  

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai