WATCH: Didn’t want to face Barcelona for all that we’ve been through, Dani Alves told Neymar at final whistle

“I told him that this is football, that’s just the way it is,” said Alves. (Source: Reuters) “I told him that this is football, that’s just the way it is,” said Alves. (Source: Reuters)

Neymar was reduced to tears after Barcelona were ousted from the Champions League in the quarterfinals. Juventus beat the Catalans 3-0 on aggregate on Wednesday after holding them to a goalless draw in the second leg at the Nou Camp.

While emotions of disappointment among those expecting another miracle comeback from the home team ran throughout the Barcelona stadium, Neymar was seen crying after the match.

The Brazilian’s teammate Dani Alves, who was transferred to Juventus last summer, was seen consoling Neymar by telling him that this is just the way football is and he must keep his emotions aside in situations like these.

“I told him that this is football, that’s just the way it is,” Alves said. “I already told him that I didn’t want to take on Barcelona for all that we had gone through together, but that in these situations you have to leave feelings aside,” said the former Barcelona defender.

“Everyone defended their club colours and Neymar needn’t be sad. It’s just a defeat and he has to move on.”

The match began without the Brazilian player Alves, who was still greeting his former club officials and coaches, missing the kick off whistle.

Juventus have booked their spot in the semifinals of the Champions League along with Monaco, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. The draw is scheduled to be announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have another big game lined up this weekend against Real Madrid in the race for the title. However, Neymar will be missing the clash against Real Madrid due to suspension.

