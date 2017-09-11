Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and where to watch the Champions League match, live TV coverage, live streaming

Barcelona vs Juventus live streaming: When and where to watch (Reuters image) Barcelona vs Juventus live streaming: When and where to watch (Reuters image)

Barcelona and Juventus are set to lock horns again as they face each other in the beginning of Champions League campaign on Tuesday night. Having developed a rivalry, after 2015 Champions League final which Barcelona won but the Italian club taking reveng in last season’s tournament in the quarterfinals stage. Ousmane Dembele will hope to start for the Catalan team while Giorgio Chiellini is expected to miss out with a calf injury. While Barcelona will be without Neymar, Juventus will be seen without Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves unlike the last time the two sides met. This will prove to be a crucial match for both the teams at the beginning of the season.

When is the Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus?

Juventus meet Barcelona on Tuesday night, September 13.

What time is the Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus?

The live broadcast of the Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus will start at 12.15 AM (IST).

What channel will air the Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus?

The Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus will be broadcast on Sony Six.

Where is the Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus?

The Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus will be played at the Camp Nou.

How do I follow the Champions League match between Barcelona and Juventus live online?

The match will be streamed live on Ten Network. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

