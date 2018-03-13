Barcelona vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the Champions League match, TV channel, live streaming

Barcelona have an away goal advantage against Chelsea. (Reuters) Barcelona have an away goal advantage against Chelsea. (Reuters)

When Barcelona host Chelsea in the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night, the La Liga side will be in advantageous position. The first leg between the two sides at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw with Ernesto Valverde’s side getting in an away goal, thanks to Lionel Messi. Chelsea, who have slipped to fifth position in the Premier League table after back-t0-back defeats against Manchester United and Manchester City will be low on confidence, especially against the La Liga side in their own turf. Both the teams will be vying for a position in the quarterfinals of the tournament, and if Barca manage to held off Chelsea for 90 minutes, they will be through even if they do not score a goal, on away goals.

When is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea?

The Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea is on Wednesday night, March 15, 2018. The first-leg ended in 1-1 draw with Willian scoring for Chelsea while Lionel Messi equalising it.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea?

The kickoff for Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea is scheduled at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea is being played at the Nou Camp, which is the home ground of Barcelona.

Which channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea?

The Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Chelsea can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

