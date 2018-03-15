Barcelona vs Chelsea, Live score, Live streaming, UEFA Champions League score: Barcelona score twice in the first half

Chelsea impressed a lot in the first leg and even looked like the better team for periods of the game. But Barcelona had Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi, who are always waiting for that one tiny slip from the opposition to make them repent it. That slip came in the form of a loose pass from Andreas Christensen which Iniesta picked up and converted into an assist for Messi. The match is tied 1-1 with Barcelona holding the way goal advantage. It means Chelsea have to score at least a goal in the Nou Camp if they have any hopes of going through. Anyone who knows anything about football would know that it is no easy task, to say the least.
When and where to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea?
The match is being telecast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD. Kick-off is scheduled at 1:15 AM. It can be live streamed on Sony Liv.
Suarez cuts it in from the right side of goal to Messi but the pass has a little too much on it, he somehow gets it to Dembele who passes it to Alba. It comes to Iniesta who takes the shot but it is devoid of power or precision
Messi receives the ball near the left touchline, Rudiger arrives on the scene and Messi changes direction quicker than Rudiger could bat an eyelid, ends up drawing a foul. It was a legitimate one, but Rudiger had as much knowledge of it as we have of an asteroid hitting the earth in the next 30 minutes
Turn of pace from Andres Iniesta and he is in the box, lots of Chelsea shirts around him and Iniesta backheels it to Suarez who is in space because Iniesta has drawn the defenders. Suarez unable to finish it though and the ball gets away from them. Barca have now got Chelsea under their feet
Now it really is difficult for Chelsea. Messi takes the ball from Fabregas, nonchalantly gets past Christensen, Azpilicueta tries to keep up with him with little success. Messi takes a look to right, gets into the box, he has Suarez to his right and Dembele arriving further away and lays the ball to the latter, Dembele takes the shot first time and it goes past Courtois into goal.
Chelsea had a rather passive start and Barca punished them for it. Courtois won't be too happy with the way that he let that ball slip through his feet and so it is one of the luckier goals that Messi has scored in his career. Chelsea respond with Hazard charging down the right and putting the ball in low. Willian was the target but Pique gets in the way. They still need just one goal to level proceedings and take the game into extra time.
Meanwhile, there used to be a goal drought once upon a time.
And straightaway. Barcelona kick off proceedings and take less than five minutes to go ahead. Messi gets away from a Chelsea man in the hypnotic way he does left side of the box, an attempted one-two with Dembele whose return pass bounces off Alonso, it goes to Suarez who lays it off brilliantly with the inside of his right foot and Messi then takes the shot from the acutest of angles and the ball goes through the legs of Thibaut Courtois and into goal.
Barcelona are employing a 4-4-2 with Messi and Suarez up front. Chelsea going for a 3-4-3
Is a memory Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Segio Busquets and a few others would like to forget. The year was 2012 Chelsea came into the match leading 1-0, scored an away goal and then parked the bus as Barcelona kept trying to find a way through. The final score of that second leg was 2-2, aggregate score was 3-2 and Chelsea who could only manage a sixth-place finish in the Premier League that season, beat Barcelona who were defending champions then. The Blues went on to win the Champions League, beating Bayern Munich in the final. They were led by an Italian back then, just as they are now, and had a rather beleaguered Spanish striker in their ranks, just as they do now.
So N'golo Kante starts for Chelsea along with Olivier Giroud. Kante had not played in the first leg and his presence in midfield is always a reassuring sight for Chelsea fans. Pedro doesn't start against his former team and Morata is on the bench. Ousmane Dembele starts for Barcelona while Coutinho can't play because he is cup-tied.
Chelsea: Courtous, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Giroud, Hazard
Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Bakayoko, Pedro, Morata.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Pique, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Alba, Roberto, Umtiti
Subs: Cillessen, Paulinho, Paco Alcácer, Digne, André Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Vermaelen
The hype surrounding the apparent resurrection of English super clubs in the Champions League took a major blow after Manchester United's shocker against Sevilla. After their rather comical exit from the Champions League and Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Juventus, it is only Chelsea and Manchester City holding the Premier League flag aloft. While City have sleepwalked their way to the quarter finals, Chelsea face Barcelona at the Nou Camp. If that wasn't bad enough, the score is 1-1, with Barcelona having the away goal advantage. It means Chelsea have to score at least one goal and no concede more than one to go through. Checkup the last Champions League Round of 16 second leg match that was played at the Nou Camp to know just how difficult that task can prove to be.