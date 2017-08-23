Barcelona Twitter account hacked; reveals spicy transfer tidbit

FC Barcelona’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday morning. (Source: File) FC Barcelona’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday morning. (Source: File)

Football club Barcelona’s Twitter account was hacked early Wednesday morning by a group claiming to be called “Our Mine” and sought the club to contact them after their interesting transfer signing tweet left many perplexed. The original tweet, posted just after 7.30 AM IST said, “Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona! #DiMariaFCB”.

The original tweet claiming the transfer signing of the Argentine midfielder left many confused considering the player is well settled in Paris with PSG and had played in the past for Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The hack was resolved by 9.33 AM IST when the club tweeted, “Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

While it looks difficult that the signing is indeed on the cards but it added to Barcelona’s compounding woes and PR nightmare ever since the departure of Neymar from the club for a world record 222 million Euros. Since then, the club have been unable to find a suitable replacement for the Brazilian with multiple bids for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho rejected. And on Tuesday, Barcelona sued Neymar for 8.5 million Euros breach of contract.

“In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10% in interests,” Barcelona said in a statement.

OurMine is the same group that was behind the first episode leak of the hugely popular HBO TV show Game of Thrones when the third episode of the seventh season was leaked online.

The group called for “#FCBHack” to trend on Twitter and soon enough, the algorithm picked up on the sheer volume of tweets and the hashtag started to trend worldwide.

