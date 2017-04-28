Latest News

Barcelona to report Malaga president’s offensive tweet

Abdullah Al-Thani reportedly made offensive remarks about Barcelona on Twitter after a fan asked about Malaga's upcoming game.

Published:April 28, 2017
Barcelona are top of the league table, level on points with rivals Real Madrid, having played one game more.

Spanish giants Barcelona will report Malaga president Abdullah Al-Thani to the nation’s football governing body and La Liga authorities over comments he made about the club on social media, the league leaders have said.

Al-Thani reportedly made offensive remarks about Barcelona on Twitter after a fan asked about Malaga’s upcoming game against title contenders Real Madrid.

Barcelona expressed its “rejection and indignation” of the tweet which, the club said, “infringes upon the principles of fair play, and the ethical and legal precepts that must govern sporting competition.”

“The Club, therefore, will report this case to the National Sports Council’s Anti-Violence Committee, and will bring the matter before the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee, as well as the Department of Integrity of La Liga.”

Barcelona are top of the league table, level on points with rivals Real Madrid, having played one game more.

